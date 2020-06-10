'This Is Real': Red Sox Acknowledge Racist Incidents At Fenway ParkThe Boston Red Sox said Torii Hunter's experience with racism at Fenway Park is real.

Westborough's Ian Seymour Feeling Good About Hearing His Name Called During 2020 MLB DraftIan Seymour, a lefty pitcher for Virginia Tech and Westborough native, is hoping to hear his name during the 2020 MLB Draft.

Video Of Patrice Bergeron And Brad Marchand Skating Is What Every Sports Fan Needs Right NowIt's the subtle sounds of the skates carving into the ice, it's the imagery of the ice shavings flying into the air, and it's the sight of the light reflecting off the spoked B at center ice that makes you realize that yes, hockey is really going to try to come back.

Massachusetts Rep. Joseph Kennedy Calls For Patriots To Sign Colin KaepernickMassachusetts congressman Joe Kennedy wants the NFL to apologize to Colin Kaepernick, and he wants the New England Patriots to sign him.

Revolution Players Eager To Play Again In MLS' Return TournamentAfter waiting patiently for nearly three months, the New England Revolution and the rest of MLS finally have a return date on the calendar.