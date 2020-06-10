CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that 54 new coronavirus cases were identified, bringing the state total to 5,178. It also reported that seven more coronavirus-related deaths occurred, bringing the state total to 301, or 6% of cases.
Of the people who died, most were residents Hillsborough County. One man and four women were older than 60, and one woman was younger than 60. The seventh death was a male resident of Rockingham County over 60 years of age.
Several cases are still under investigation. Two of the cases were in people younger than 18.
Twenry-one new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, four reside in Rockingham County, four reside in Merrimack County, three reside in Sullivan County and 18 reside in Manchester and four reside in Nashua.
Four new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 500, or 10% of cases.