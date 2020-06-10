Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA will soon increase service as more people begin to return to work as the Massachusetts economy reopens.
The T will add trains to all subway lines and buses on nearly 60 routes starting on June 21.
Riders are required to wear face coverings and the MBTA said they will closely monitor crowds to make sure people can safely social distance.
The T will increase all commuter rail service on June 22 and limited ferry service will resume on weekdays.
