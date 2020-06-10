Comments
YORK, Maine (CBS) – Better late than never.
The police department in York, Maine recently posted on its Facebook page that it received payment for a well overdue parking ticket.
Police said a man found a ticket he had received on July 22, 1978 for the amount of $4 in his dresser drawer. So the man wrote police a check for that amount and sent it to the department along with the ticket.
“We contacted the sender and thanked them, we told them we will not be cashing the check and asked to share this story on Facebook. Maybe Officer 33 back in 1978 might see this too,’ police posted.