BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh addressed increased calls around the country to defund police departments. Walsh did not get into specifics, but said it’s possible money could be redirected as the city makes budget adjustments caused by lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.
Calls for defunding police have grown during nationwide protests that followed the death of George Floyd.
“When the demonstrators stop, the conversation stops. That’s not going to happen here in Boston,” said Walsh.
On Wednesday, Walsh said he is meeting with the police department as part of the city’s budget process.
Walsh’s administration plans to resubmit its budget to the city council next week. The mayor said during his Wednesday press briefing the goal in Boston is not to cut police funding, but instead potentially redirect money.
Potential adjustments to the police budget come during larger discussion caused by coronavirus.
“We’re looking at roughly a $65 million to $80 million reduction of the budget on top of what’s happening because of lost revenue here in the city. So I don’t have specifics right now,” said Walsh.
Walsh said there will not be any layoffs in the police department or other departments as they deal with the budget shortfall.