BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve seen some members of the Boston Celtics return to practice already. Bruins players are about to do the same on Wednesday.
Brad Marchand will be among the players set to hit the ice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, as he alluded to on his company’s Instagram account Tuesday evening.
“Back on the ice tomorrow,” the post read. “Time to get back to work!”
The Bruins and the rest of the NHL haven’t played since March 12, when the league put the 2019-20 season on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NHL announced its Return To Play Plans two weeks ago, but still has not set a return date or announced the hub cities that teams will play in.
NHL teams were allowed to open their practice facilities earlier this week as part of Phase 2 of the league’s return, with training camp set to start in Phase 3.