BRAINTREE (CBS) — The mayor of Braintree announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Mayor Charles Kokoros said he received the results of his positive test on Friday after learning that he may have been exposed to someone with the virus.
Kokoros said he has experienced symptoms but is recovering and continues to work from home. He said the town’s health department has performed contact tracing and those who have been in close contact with him have tested negative so far.
The mayor is asking residents to “stay vigilant” as businesses start to reopen.
“This is a serious illness as I now know firsthand,” Kokoros said in a statement. “The only way we can prevent the spread is by practicing social distancing, wearing masks and keeping our hands clean and we must continue ‘coming together by staying apart’ to protect ourselves and those around us.”
Braintree has one of the higher coronavirus rates in the state, with 867 cases reported as of Tuesday.
