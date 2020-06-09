



BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re hungry for some basketball, you’ll take any sort of morsel you can get of your favorite players playing their favorite game. That includes video of them shooting jumpers in a nearly empty gym.

The Celtics delivered a little appetizer for all the basketball-starved Boston fans out there Monday night, sharing some quick video of Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward putting up some jumpers in a nearly vacant Auerbach Center.

Aside from the occasional replay of a game from earlier this season, this is all we’ve seen of the duo putting the ball in the hoop since March 12. No, it’s not much, but we’ll take it. July 31 is still over seven weeks away, but this makes it feel just a little bit closer.

As you wait for the NBA restart, here’s 47 seconds of Jayson Tatum making jumpers that the Celtics passed along from today’s workout (that also featured Gordon Hayward and Romeo Langford) pic.twitter.com/HZpVllkRif — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) June 8, 2020

It’s no thunderous dunk in LeBron James’grill, but it’s nice to see Tatum still has that smooth jumper from anywhere on the floor. It’s also good to see that the lack of a hoop in his driveway for the majority of the NBA’s coronavirus hiatus hasn’t hurt his shot.

Hayward is looking pretty good too. The C’s forward warned fans that they’re in for some sloppy basketball when the NBA resumes play, so he’s getting in some early work to knock off any rust.

And here’s some Gordon Hayward pic.twitter.com/3m5o2YzACC — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) June 8, 2020

Both Tatum (23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds per game) and Hayward (17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists) were enjoying their best seasons with the Celtics before the NBA paused the season, so it will be interesting to see how long it takes them — and others — to get back into that form. The NBA has proposed a July 31 return, with 22 teams finishing the regular season before the playoffs.