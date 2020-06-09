



BOSTON (CBS) — NFL coaches were given the OK to return to team facilities last Friday. But Patriots coaches won’t be back at Gillette Stadium for the foreseeable future.

New England coaches will continue to work from home as they prepare for the 2020 season, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. Coaches will not report back to Gillette until training camp, which if all goes according to plan for the NFL, will begin sometime in late July.

So if you’re curious, yes, there remains an outside chance that Belichick’s pooch, Nike, crashes a few of the coach’s virtual meetings with his assistants.

McBride adds that many of New England’s veteran players have completed their offseason meetings, so much of the focus for Patriots coaches will be on the team’s rookies. Those rookies are at an unfortunate disadvantage as they try to make it to the NFL, also wading through the restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic. They haven’t been able to experience the rookie minicamps or OTAs that others have had in the past.

That will make training camp all the more important when — and if — it kicks off.

As for Patriots coaches waiting to report back to Gillette, they are not the only ones set to continue to do their work remotely. The New Orleans Saints will also work from home until the start of training camp.

Players are still restricted from entering team facilities unless they are undergoing treatment or rehab for a medical issue.