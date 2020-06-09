BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 200 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 38 more deaths in the state on Tuesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 99,955 and the confirmed death toll is 7,255.
There were also 63 new probable cases and 17 probable deaths reported Monday. While including the probable reports, there have now been 103,889 total coronavirus cases and 7,408 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There have been 658,058 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 4,660 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 52,144 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Tuesday, there are 1,397 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 18 patients from Monday. There are 315 patients are currently in ICU.
There have been 19,316 cases in people under 30, 47,046 cases in people between 30-59, 13,517 cases in people between 60-69, and 23,719 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.
