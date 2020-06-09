Kevan Miller Named Bruins' Nominee For Masterton TrophyKevan Miller's commitment to the team has earned him Boston's nomination for the 2020 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Sports Leagues, Teams Wary Of Rising Stadium Expenses Amid Pandemic“The economic impact is significant, borderline catastrophic, and not just for us,” said Sporting KC President Jake Reid, whose club returned to full team training Monday. “If you cut off revenue streams and we still have the expenses of running buildings and paying players and staff, it's a challenge.”

Charles Schwab Will Be 'A Production Unlike Any Golf Production We've Ever Done,' Says CBS Sports' Sean McManusThe PGA Tour returns with the Charles Schwab Challenge, offering the sports-starved public a taste of what live sports will look like in the coronavirus future.

WATCH: Mohamed Sanu Catches Punts Hurled Over His House By Customized Football LauncherMohamed Sanu has found a pretty unique -- and pretty awesome -- way to train while being locked out from Gillette Stadium. The receiver has turned to a football launcher to help with his punt-catching abilities.

MLB Draft Snapshot: What Chaim Bloom Is Working With In First Draft With Red SoxThe Red Sox have just four picks in this year's shortened MLB Draft, making it somewhat difficult for Chaim Bloom to rebuild the Boston farm system.