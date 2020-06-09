BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials are urging anyone who recently attended protests in Boston to get tested for coronavirus. The Public Health Commission warns demonstrators they should get tested, even if they have no COVID-19 symptoms.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Tuesday that the city partnered with East Boston Neighborhood Health Center to offer free coronavirus screenings at a pop-up location in Roxbury.
The testing facility will be open Wednesday and Thursday at Washington Park Mall’s parking lot from 12-7 p.m. Tests will be done on a walk-in or appointment basis.
With tens of thousands of people participating in Boston protests over recent days following the death of George Floyd, the city is asking demonstrators to get tested to limit the spread of coronavirus.
“As residents take a stand and raise their voices against racism and injustice, we want to provide every tool we can to keep them and their loved ones healthy when returning home,” said Walsh in a statement. “In addition to handing out face coverings and hand sanitizer at recent demonstrations, we are proud to now make available a pop-up site for anyone — with symptoms or not — and encourage those who have recently been in large groups to get tested and limit the further spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Boston is also offering COVID-19 testing at more than 20 other locations around the city.
