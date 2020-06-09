



BOSTON (CBS) – Restaurants in Massachusetts were allowed to reopen Monday with outdoor dining and stores could welcome customers back with restrictions as part of Phase 2 in Massachusetts’ coronavirus reopening plan.

So what comes next?

Several services are part of Phase Two, but considered “Step Two” in the plan. No date has been set yet for the second part of Phase Two.

In Step Two, close contact personal services can resume. They include:

Massage therapy

Nail salons

Tattoo parlors

Electrolysis studios

Personal trainers can begin holding appointment-only sessions with one customer at a time, or two from the same household in the facility during Step Two.

Also in Step Two, indoor seating will be permitted in restaurants.

Another wave of businesses will then be allowed to open in Phase Three. They include casino gaming floors, gyms, movie theaters with “moderate” capacity, museums, aquariums and theaters.

Weddings, events and other gatherings in parks can be held with with capacity limitations in Phase Three. Also allowed to reopen in Phase Three are overnight camps, indoor recreation facilities such as batting cages, driving ranges, arcades and indoor historic venues.

No date has been set for Phase Three, but it has to be at least three weeks after the start of the second phase so the earliest it could start is June 29, as long as coronavirus data continues to trend down.

For all the details on the reopening process, visit mass.gov.