



BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.

Would COVID patients benefit from going into a sauna to help get rid of the virus? – Paula

Once you’re infected with the virus, going into a sauna, dry or steam, is not going to help you get rid of the virus from your body. And using a sauna won’t protect you from getting infected either. Social distancing will.

My husband does landscaping, but neither he nor his co-workers wear masks. He says the fresh air dilutes the virus but they are sometimes just a couple of feet apart. Should I worry? – viewer question

It’s true that if you’re outdoors, the risk of contracting the virus is lower than if you’re in an enclosed space with others. But even if you’re outdoors, you should keep at least six feet away from others and wear a mask when around others. So yes, your husband and his co-workers should wear masks whenever they’re in close proximity.

Is it safe to drop off blankets at a laundry or would it be safer to go there and do them myself? – Liese

If you can reduce your contact with other people by having someone do the laundering for you, that’s best. When you receive your blankets back, take them out of their packaging and wash your hands.

My mom is 82-years old and works at a preschool/day care. She is thinking about returning when they open. She also cares for my 91-year-old dad. Can young children be carriers of the virus and spread it to my mom? – Pamela

Yes, children can catch the virus, don’t always develop typical symptoms, and can pass the virus on to others. Based solely on their ages, both of your parents are more likely to develop complications of the virus if they were to get infected so going to work at a preschool is certainly risky. Ask your mom to speak to her personal physician about the pros and cons.