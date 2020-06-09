Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton Police are looking for help in their search for a missing 8-year-old girl.
They say her name is Grace Adorno and she was last seen by her family on Ames Street around 8 p.m. Monday.
Officers searched the area overnight.
Grace is black, 5 feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds and was last seen wearing black shorts, a red shirt with the word Bridgewater on it and a Winnie the Pooh headband.
BREAKING: Brockton Police searching for missing 8-year-old girl. Please share. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/T5LZQrzlxQ
— Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) June 9, 2020
If you have any information, call Brockton Police immediately at 508-941-0200.