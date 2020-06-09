CBSN BostonWatch Now
BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton Police are looking for help in their search for a missing 8-year-old girl.

They say her name is Grace Adorno and she was last seen by her family on Ames Street around 8 p.m. Monday.

Officers searched the area overnight.

Grace is black, 5 feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds and was last seen wearing black shorts, a red shirt with the word Bridgewater on it and a Winnie the Pooh headband.

If you have any information, call Brockton Police immediately at 508-941-0200.

