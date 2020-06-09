BROCKTON (CBS) – An 8-year-old girl who had been missing for about 16 hours was found safe in Brockton Tuesday afternoon. Massachusetts State Police said Grace Adorno was located “unharmed” after a desperate search for her in Brockton that also included the FBI.
At a news conference late Tuesday morning, Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes said Grace had an argument with her mother Monday evening at their home on Ames Street. About a half-hour later, around 8 p.m., her mother noticed she was missing and called police.
Gomes said Grace was “upset and wandered off on her own.” She was seen on surveillance video from a nearby home heading westbound on Ames Street.
Officers searched the area overnight and through Tuesday morning. She was found safe just after noon.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation