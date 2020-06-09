Patriots Reportedly Had Massachusetts ACLU Director Rahsaan Hall Lead Team Meeting On Racism In AmericaBill Belichick knows when football needs to take a backseat to more important discussions, and with the country in an unsettling place following the death of George Floyd, the Patriots head coach welcomed a powerful speaker to chat with his team last week.

Torii Hunter Says Kids Chanted Racial Slur At Him At Fenway Park"When I went to Boston it was so consistent. This is my experience. So when people say, 'Oh, that's not true, give me proof,' or whatever, that's stupid. That's stupid. They're stupid. Because you've got proof; people have been saying it forever. Just, we're not listening."

New Boston College AD Pat Kraft: 'Incredible Opportunity To Go Win Championships'New Boston College athletic director Patrick Kraft hired two football coaches in his last three years at his old job, and it's fine with him if he doesn't have to do it again any time soon.

Masks, Modified Locker Rooms, Virtual Meetings: NFL Lays Out Protocols For Teams To Follow Once Players Report For WorkWhen football players take the field, there's really no possible way to keep them apart. When they're off the field, though, the NFL and NFLPA are going to do everything possible to try to keep them separate.

Patriots Coaches Won't Report To Gillette Stadium Until Training CampNFL coaches were given the OK to return to team facilities last Friday. But Patriots coaches won't be back at Gillette Stadium for the foreseeable future.