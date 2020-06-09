'Want People To Keep This Same Energy Going Forward': Laila Ali And Swin Cash Discuss Protests, Activism In Sports On 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Sports NetworkThe legendary boxer and basketball player have an honest discussion about the racism they have faced in sports in America.

Kevan Miller Named Bruins' Nominee For Masterton TrophyKevan Miller's commitment to the team has earned him Boston's nomination for the 2020 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Sports Leagues, Teams Wary Of Rising Stadium Expenses Amid Pandemic“The economic impact is significant, borderline catastrophic, and not just for us,” said Sporting KC President Jake Reid, whose club returned to full team training Monday. “If you cut off revenue streams and we still have the expenses of running buildings and paying players and staff, it's a challenge.”

Charles Schwab Will Be 'A Production Unlike Any Golf Production We've Ever Done,' Says CBS Sports' Sean McManusThe PGA Tour returns with the Charles Schwab Challenge, offering the sports-starved public a taste of what live sports will look like in the coronavirus future.

WATCH: Mohamed Sanu Catches Punts Hurled Over His House By Customized Football LauncherMohamed Sanu has found a pretty unique -- and pretty awesome -- way to train while being locked out from Gillette Stadium. The receiver has turned to a football launcher to help with his punt-catching abilities.