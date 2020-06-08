BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution were back on the pitch Monday, taking part in their first full team training session since Major League Soccer suspended play on March 12.
The Revs are one of the first MLS teams to return to practice following the league’s coronavirus stoppage. MLS was one of the first pro sports leagues to open practices since the coronavirus pandemic shut things down in March, allowing individual player workouts — with several restrictions — to begin in late May.
The Revolution, as you can see, were pretty happy to have the band back together on Monday:
A smile is worth a thousand words but we only have 280 characters
— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) June 8, 2020
All the feels
— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) June 8, 2020
Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City also held full team training sessions on Monday.
There is still no word on when the MLS will return to play, or which format the league will go with. But it’s looking like they’ll try to return with a tournament in Orlando, before potentially resuming league play barring any further outbreaks amid the pandemic. An announcement on a MLS return to play plan is expected to be announced later this week.