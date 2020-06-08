BOSTON (CBS) — While childcare has been listed as a business that can during Phase Two, that doesn’t mean kids are headed back Monday. The Department of Early Education and Care said their reopening involves weeks of preparation.
The EEC is distributing “intent to reopen” forms to learn what providers plan on opening during the current Minimum Health and Safety Requirements. Throughout the week, the EEC will provide more templates, guidance, and self-attestation forms for those providers.
During the week of June 15, providers should submit their reopening plans to the EEC for reopening.
The EEC said they would be reviewing plans immediately so providers can conditionally open on their own timelines. Any support needs will be addressed within 60 days.
Among the guidelines, daycares need to screen and scan every worker and every child before they enter the facility, and everyone should wear face masks and social distance.
“They want 10 students to two teachers in a room, the teachers have to stay in the classrooms all day long for 10 hour periods,” explained Peas in a Pod Nursery School owner Erin Bradley. She called the requirements “unrealistic.”
As of Monday evening, more than 33,000 people signed a change.org petition asking Gov. Charlie Baker to reconsider some of the restrictions.
On April 21, Baker ordered all non-emergency childcare centers to stay closed until June 29.