BOSTON (CBS) — On Monday restaurants throughout the state opened their patios to outdoor dining. After being shut down for more than three months delicious plates are moving, registers are ringing and patrons are happy.
“Now that we are open we are excited,” said Tom Kershaw, who owns four restaurants in Boston, including the iconic Cheers. He opened up his 75 on Liberty Wharf in the Seaport area Monday.
“I’ve been in this business for 50 years and this is one of the most beautiful days,” Kershaw said.
He has a thick three-ring binder that outlines all the safety guidelines he and his staff had to implement in order to open up. The guidelines include signs posted everywhere, tables six feet apart, limited seating, tape is on the floor, staff wearing masks.
By lunchtime, the patio at 75 on Liberty Wharf was filling up quickly.
“We are sold out tonight – something like160 reservations,” Kershaw said.
But a lot of restaurants don’t have the luxury of opening up because they have no space for outdoor dining, including Kershaw’s Cheers.
“It’s just breaking our heart. We made a petition to the city to allow us to have some seats at Hampshire House on a sidewalk,” said Kershaw.