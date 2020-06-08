BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts gas prices are back above the $2 a gallon mark, a sign that more people are driving now that coronavirus-related restrictions are being eased across the state.
According to AAA Southern New England, the average price of a gallon of gas in the Commonwealth is now $2.01.
That’s up six cents since last Monday, but still below the national average of $2.03.
“As crude oil prices trend higher and gasoline demand increases, Americans will see gas prices push more expensive, although this summer will be cheaper than last,” AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire said in a statement.
At this time last year, the average price in Massachusetts was 70 cents higher at $2.71 per gallon.
The latest AAA survey found prices as low as $1.71 a gallon in Massachusetts and as high as $2.39.