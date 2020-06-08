CANTON (CBS) — Looking for a job? Dunkin’ said Monday franchisees will be hiring up to 25,000 new restaurant workers at locations all around the country.
The Canton-based chain said about 90% of its stores are open as the United States reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic. Anyone who wants to work at Dunkin’ can apply at restaurants in person or at dunkindonuts.com/careers.
Dunkin’ said it would be launching its first-ever national advertising campaign aimed at hiring for jobs ranging from counter service to management.
U.S. employers added 2.5 million jobs in May, indicating that the economy is showing signs of recovery since the coronavirus shutdowns.
Dunkin’ also announced it is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University to offer a low-cost college degree program to employees.