Revolution Return To Pitch, Hold First Full Team Practice After MLS' Coronavirus StoppageThe New England Revolution were back on the pitch Monday, taking part in their first full team training session since Major League Soccer suspended play on March 12.

Devin McCourty To Be Honored For His Work With Boston UncorneredThere are never any empty words from Patriots safety Devin McCourty, whether he speaks them on the football field or off of it. He not only talks the talk, but he walks the walk, especially when it comes to doing good away from the game.

Teammate Gives Colorful Description To Describe Julian Edelman's Mindset For 2020 PatriotsJulian Edelman is fired up for the 2020 football season, the first Tom Brady-less season in New England since 1999. So much so, in fact, that the fire is apparently starting to show in one area of Edelman's body.

Tedy Bruschi On 2020 Patriots: 'Defense Is Going To Have To Lead The Way'Tedy Bruschi is eager to see the "new, young Patriots" in 2020, a team that will be led by its defense.

A Donald Trump-Roger Goodell Fight Over NFL National Anthem Protests Appears To Be BrewingA few minutes shy of midnight on Sunday evening, Trump sent out a tweet reinforcing his message that players kneeling during the anthem are disrespecting the American flag.