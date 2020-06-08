BOSTON (CBS) – Retail businesses in Massachusetts were allowed to welcome customers back Monday as Phase 2 in the state’s coronavirus reopening plan got underway. But people will have to get used to a new kind of shopping.
There are only eight people allowed per 1,000 square feet, or businesses must maintain 40% capacity.
Fitting rooms are closed. Customers and employees must keep six feet apart or more, and when that’s not possible a physical partition should be in place. There will also be directional aisles.
The owner of Lit Boutique on Hanover Street said he can’t wait to welcome employees and customers back after months of being closed.
“Today is an exciting today it’s a step forward for Lit we’re really excited to just see our customers,” said Nehal Shah. “We have a lot of new protocols and we want to make sure we keep everyone super safe.”
Of the 80 stores at CambridgeSide Galleria, 22 reopened on Monday. Customers and employees are required to wear masks and there are markers on the ground to help people social distance.
“We’re definitely excited and ready to welcome shoppers back,” said Melissa LaVita.