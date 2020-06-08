Tedy Bruschi On 2020 Patriots: 'Defense Is Going To Have To Lead The Way'Tedy Bruschi is eager to see the "new, young Patriots" in 2020, a team that will be led by its defense.

A Donald Trump-Roger Goodell Fight Over NFL National Anthem Protests Appears To Be BrewingA few minutes shy of midnight on Sunday evening, Trump sent out a tweet reinforcing his message that players kneeling during the anthem are disrespecting the American flag.

Wyc Grousbeck Eager To See What Celtics Can Prove When NBA ReturnsIt will be interesting to see where the Celtics stack up when the NBA returns, with owner Wyc Grousbeck excited to see what his team can go out and prove.

Reche Caldwell, Former Patriots Receiver, Shot And Killed In FloridaFormer New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed Saturday night in Florida.

Setting The Record Straight On Colin Kaepernick As An NFL QuarterbackWith Roger Goodell admitting that the NFL was wrong with the way it handled players speaking out, it's time to honestly evaluate Colin Kaepernick as an NFL quarterback.