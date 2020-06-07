



BOSTON (CBS) — It won’t be long before tiny seats and desk in daycare centers across the state will be filled with little boys and girls. On Saturday, Governor Baker announced child care centers are able to reopen during Phase Two.

Erin Bradley runs Peas in a Pod Nursery School in Saugus. She said she won’t be ready to open Monday because the guidelines designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are tough to operate under.

“The requirements they have set up are unrealistic,” Bradley said.

Providers need to screen and scan all teachers and children before they enter the facility. Employees and kids over three are strongly encouraged to wear masks but providers make the final call. Keeping six feet of social distance as much as possible is still important.

“These kids are loved and that’s what they need. They are three and four. They need to be picked up, hugged, and loved all day long. That what we do,” Bradley said.

She is also concerned about keeping things afloat given she has to reduce classroom size from 18 to 10 students per class. She’s already taking a substantial pay cut.

“In this classroom alone I am losing $8,000 a month in income for eight spots. How am I supposed to pay the two teachers without the funding? It makes no sense,” said Bradley.

She misses her students and her staff. “I actually had one teacher give her resignation after 17 years and it’s heartbreaking.”

“I’m worried about if we’re going to be able to continue,” Bradley said. “But I’m going to fight, I’m going to do what’s right for our kids.”