BOSTON (CBS) — It won’t be long before tiny seats and desk in daycare centers across the state will be filled with little boys and girls. On Saturday, Governor Baker announced child care centers are able to reopen during Phase Two.
Erin Bradley runs Peas in a Pod Nursery School in Saugus. She said she won’t be ready to open Monday because the guidelines designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are tough to operate under.
“The requirements they have set up are unrealistic,” Bradley said.
Providers need to screen and scan all teachers and children before they enter the facility. Employees and kids over three are strongly encouraged to wear masks but providers make the final call. Keeping six feet of social distance as much as possible is still important.
“These kids are loved and that’s what they need. They are three and four. They need to be picked up, hugged, and loved all day long. That what we do,” Bradley said.
She is also concerned about keeping things afloat given she has to reduce classroom size from 18 to 10 students per class. She’s already taking a substantial pay cut.
“In this classroom alone I am losing $8,000 a month in income for eight spots. How am I supposed to pay the two teachers without the funding? It makes no sense,” said Bradley.
She misses her students and her staff. “I actually had one teacher give her resignation after 17 years and it’s heartbreaking.”
“I’m worried about if we’re going to be able to continue,” Bradley said. “But I’m going to fight, I’m going to do what’s right for our kids.”
Hello Paul,
My name is Tammy Inman and I’m the owner and director at a privately run preschool and childcare in North Falmouth . MA. A mother at my program created the petition to revise the regulations using a letter I had written in response to the new guidelines. I have reached out to several news stations to share my thoughts on this, as it directly effects so many privately run programs across the state. As Erin stated, the “Minimal Health and Safety Guidelines” will not only impose strict, unfeasible day to day rules, it will cripple private pay businesses who have already taken a huge financial hit. Many programs across the state will end up closing. Families will have nowhere to go. Mothers and fathers will lose their jobs or work part time, in an already struggling economy. The biggest and most detrimental factor of all of this, is the negative impact on our children’s social and emotional well being. Thank you for sharing this. We need to be heard. We need to get back to doing what we do- teaching! Our lives just aren’t the same without our little ones. I had 76 families, 16 staff member, and a family business that was built in 1982. I need to fight with everything that I have. Thank you
Tammy