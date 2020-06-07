Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Former New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed Saturday night in Tampa, Florida, according to multiple reports.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the news, which was first reported by TMZ.
Caldwell was 41 years old.
The former University of Florida player’s best season of his six-year career in the NFL came in 2006 with the Patriots, when he hauled in 61 passed for 760 yards and four touchdowns. In addition to one year with the Patriots, Caldwell also played with the Chargers and Redskins.
Caldwell’s mother told TMZ that her son was shot and killed by a “couple people” who jumped out of the bushes in front of his home.