Reports: Former Patriots WR Reche Caldwell Shot And Killed In FloridaFormer New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed Saturday night in Florida, according to multiple reports.

Setting The Record Straight On Colin Kaepernick As An NFL QuarterbackWith Roger Goodell admitting that the NFL was wrong with the way it handled players speaking out, it's time to honestly evaluate Colin Kaepernick as an NFL quarterback.

Roger Goodell Tacitly Admits That NFL Mishandled Colin Kaepernick Peaceful Protests ImproperlyA movement must be pretty strong in order to get Roger Goodell to admit he's done something wrong. The Black Lives Matter movement has now done just that.

It Sounds Like Tom Brady Isn't Messing Around In Tampa BayTom Brady's never spoken like somebody who's worried about what little time he may have left in the NFL. But he may be starting to act like it.

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Picks: Can Charlotte Flair, Adam Cole Retain?WWE dusts off In Your House for the next NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, with Charlotte Flair and Adam Cole both defending titles.