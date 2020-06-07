CBSN BostonWatch Now
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A member of the New Hampshire National Guard has been identified as the victim of a drowning in the Merrimack River last week.

Spc. Pamela Anne Usanase, 21, was a culinary specialist with the 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion and a senior at Plymouth State College.

Spc. Pamela Anne Usanase. (Image Credit: New Hampshire National Guard)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted about Usanase on Sunday, saying he is “deeply saddened” by her death.

According to the National Guard, Usanase drowned when she became overwhelmed by currents and deep water in the Merrimack River at Pebble Beach in Canterbury, N.H. on May 30. A second person also died in the river.

“Pamela was a focused and dedicated soldier with a promising future in our organization,” said New Hampshire Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities. “She was admired and respected by her fellow guardsmen. Please keep Pamela’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

