CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A member of the New Hampshire National Guard has been identified as the victim of a drowning in the Merrimack River last week.
Spc. Pamela Anne Usanase, 21, was a culinary specialist with the 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion and a senior at Plymouth State College.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted about Usanase on Sunday, saying he is “deeply saddened” by her death.
Deeply saddened to hear this. Spc. Usanase represented the very best of the Granite State, consistently prioritizing service to her community. Throughout #COVID19, she was on the frontlines distributing food to those in need. We mourn her loss. Our sympathies are with her family. https://t.co/Tt6coohH4g
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) June 7, 2020
According to the National Guard, Usanase drowned when she became overwhelmed by currents and deep water in the Merrimack River at Pebble Beach in Canterbury, N.H. on May 30. A second person also died in the river.
“Pamela was a focused and dedicated soldier with a promising future in our organization,” said New Hampshire Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities. “She was admired and respected by her fellow guardsmen. Please keep Pamela’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”