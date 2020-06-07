MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Manchester Police arrested three people on riot charges after video allegedly showed them “being disruptive and acting recklessly” during protests earlier in the week.
Arrest warrants were issued for 23-year-old Dylan Smith of Deerfield, 18-year-old Antwan Stroud of Manchester, and 20-year-old Kyle Toledo of Hooksett.
Police said the trio of suspects were captured on video on South Willow Street Tuesday night during protests.
Smith allegedly threw a rock at uniformed police officers and a water bottle at a bus and another bottle at officers. After a warrant was issued for three felony counts of riot, Smith was arrested during a traffic stop in Hooksett on Friday.
Toledo turned himself in on a warrant for reckless conduct and riot. Stroud later turned himself into Manchester Police on a warrant for criminal liability for conduct of another, reckless conduct, and riot.