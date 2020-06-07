BOSTON (CBS) — A funeral procession of three symbolic hearses with the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery took place in Boston Sunday. An interfaith service at the Bethel AME Church honored the lives of three black Americans who recently lost their lives.

Floyd died in Minneapolis after a police officer put his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes while he was handcuffed on the ground. Taylor was shot to death by police in her home in Kentucky. Arbery was chased and killed in Georgia while jogging.

Boston clergy members say they must play a crucial role in the call for justice and peaceful action while helping the community mourn.

“The Bible says blessed are those who mourn for they shall inherit the Earth, so we came together to organize this memorial so that we could reach out and uplift and encourage those that are mourning and to give them hope,” said Rev. Miniard Culpepper from Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Ministers acknowledged the pain but also looked ahead to encourage change.

“It hurts. So we do need to address that pain and that trauma and we need to channel it toward things that lessen the chance that we will be in the same place again,” said Rev. Mariama White-Hammond from New Roots AME Church.

Rev. Liz Walker from Roxbury Presbyterian Church said, “The thing that gives me the most hope is the fact that the whole world is a part of this protest. It looks to me like they’re gonna continue to raise their voices, and then I think that action has to be taken in different communities churches and everywhere.”