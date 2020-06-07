CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday that 26 new coronavirus cases were identified, bringing the state total to 5,043. It also reported that three more coronavirus-related deaths occurred, bringing the state total to 286, or 6% of cases.
Of the people who died, all were men from Hillsborough County. Two were 60 or older, one was under 60 years of age.
Several cases are still under investigation.
Thirteen new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, two reside in Rockingham County, one resides in Belknap County, one resides in Merrimack County, seven reside in Manchester and two reside in Nashua.
Two new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 489, or 10% of cases.