BOSTON (CBS) — A racial justice protest took place on the UMass Boston harbor campus Saturday afternoon. The protest was called UMass Boston Justice For Black Lives.
Organizers said it is meant to address systemic inequities. There was a speaking program, and the group planned to march to the Bayside Expo site.
“Like many of you, I am sick and tired of this global conscience epidemic of black bodies being brutalized economically, socially, physically, and black murders being normalized,” one demonstrator said.
Most were wearing black in solidarity with those lost to police violence. They also said they believe there is too much of a police presence on campus and it is time for change.