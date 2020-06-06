Comments
PORTLAND, MAINE (CBS) — Pink flamingos have replaced the graduates at a high school in Maine. About 200 of them were planted on the football field at South Portland High School this week.
The flamingo migration seems to have been a senior prank. Each flamingo represents a member of the South Portland High School Class of 2020.
The pink birds were placed where each of the graduates would have been seated. On Sunday, the real graduates will pick up their diplomas in small groups wearing masks and with social distancing in place.