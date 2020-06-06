LEXINGTON (CBS) — June is graduation season and while the coronavirus has turned commencement ceremonies upside down, it hasn’t stopped the celebrations. At the Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical School in Lexington, the seniors were ready.
“It feels kind of weird a little bit but it’s nice to see everyone,” one teen said.
“It’s amazing, I’ve been so lonely. It’s amazing,” another added.
Minuteman’s website says it is “high school revolutionized.” True to that theme, the school held a drive-in graduation with a taste of tradition.
The familiar music was played, words of wisdom were spoken about the difficulties they’ve endured. Then one-by-one, the 121 seniors drove up, got out of their vehicles, walked to get their diplomas, and posed for a picture. All the while, teachers — who they haven’t seen in person for months — cheered them on.
It may not have been perfect, but given the time, it was enough.
“It was very unexpected. It wasn’t what I was hoping for but just being able to see my family and friends and everything, I’m still happy with it,” one senior said.
State guidance says outdoor high school graduations could be possible after July 19.