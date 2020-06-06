



BOSTON (CBS) — Business owners excited to reopen are putting the finishing touches on their stores and restaurants. On Saturday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that Phase Two of the state’s reopening process will begin on Monday. This includes outdoor dining, retail stores, day camps, pools, preventative medical services, lodging and child care.

Dana Katz is the owner of Milton’s The Store for Men. “It’s been what feels like a long time coming. It means the world to us after being closed for so long,” he said.

His store has been shut down since March. Come Monday, his Chestnut Hill location will be ready to go, and he’s offering some amazing deals and sales.

“We are giving things away just to move through as much merchandise. We also marked down on spring goods which came in right before we had to close and didn’t really get the chance to sell them,” Katz said.

Ryan Collins and his fiancee Amanda came in for a private appointment. The two are getting married in August.

“Glad to be here. We saw the sale sign and pulled up and thought “This going to be great,’” Collins said.

Douzo Modern Japanese Owner Jack Huang listened closely to the governor as he made his announcement. “We are itching. We can’t wait to get back,” Huang said.

He’s been cleaning and prepping his popular restaurant in Boston for weeks while staying busy with takeout orders, but he misses his customers. He knows indoor dining will be a little later in Phase 2. “I’m ready to go weeks ago now. We just have to follow the rules,” he said.

Malls can also reopen as part of Phase Two. The CambridgeSide Galleria mall in Cambridge said it would reopen Monday, with individual stores and restaurants reopening at their own pace.

State and health officials stress that COVID-19 is still with us, and the businesses’ part in the Phase 2 re-opening will play a major role in helping to stop the spread of the virus by adhering closely to the CDC guidelines and remaining vigilant.

“We cleaned the stores. We painted. We’ve cleaned carpets. We’ve cleaned all the touch spots. And we can do as much business as possible to try to catch up after being closed for so long,” Katz said.

“We’ll welcome everybody back in a positive manner,” Huang said.