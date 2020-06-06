



BROCKTON (CBS) — An anti-racism rally in the same location in Brockton at which a protest got violent earlier this week has so far been peaceful. Organizers said they want the protest to remain peaceful, and that that is the most effective way to fight racism.

Protesters braved the thunderstorms in the afternoon to make sure their voices were heard. The protest began at Brockton Police Headquarters and then continued with a march to Brockton City Hall.

People chanted the names of George Floyd and others, and once they got to City Hall, they had a moment of silence for about nine minutes — approximately as long as the policemen had his knee on George Floyd’s neck before he died.

“It’s their time,” said Miles Jackson, a long-time Brockton resident and protester. “I’m 63 years old. So I was around, as a kid, when Malcolm X — he was in his 20s, 30s — and he got killed. Dr. Martin Luther King was in his early 30s and he got killed…They were young. These people are young. I’m supporting them.”

Jackson said he has a granddaughter in Brockton High School, a daughter who is a teacher in Brockton and that his wife is a school administrator in Brockton.

“I am out here trying to support them and hopefully we’ll get change,” he said.

Earlier in the week, protesters at this same location clashed with police. But Saturday afternoon, police kept their distance.