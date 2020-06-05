



WORCESTER (CBS) – On most days, you can find six-year-old Mekhi Louissaint in front of his house shooting hoops. Typically, his mom, Echo, is the one playing defense, but this past week it was one of Worcester’s finest.

Officer James Conway was in the area for a call, and saw Mekhi with a ball and asked if he wanted to play. “I thought maybe I’d step up and play little basketball with him,” Conway said.

Wearing his full police uniform, he played a game of one-on-one with Mekhi, while his mom recorded the game on her phone. “I just felt like, man, the world really needs to see some love right now,” Mekhi’s mom, Echo Louissaint said. “They really need to see some unity right now.”

Ask Mekhi, he will tell you he beat Officer Conway, but still gives him the benefit of letting him know, “he was good.”

Conway said Mekhi was hard to handle. “He’s over here making these long shots and I’m just trying to put them in from five feet away,” Conway said. “He embarrassed me, I’m not gonna lie.”

This new rivalry will likely continue, as Officer Conway has already told Mekhi he plans to come back. “If I can make somebody’s day a little more positive and he can make my day a little more positive I think we’re both winning at that point,” Conway said.