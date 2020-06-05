



BOSTON (CBS) – Just because you’re staying home doesn’t mean you can’t stay entertained. Some of the area’s best entertainment destinations have gone virtual. Here is our virtual To Do List for this weekend.

VIRTUAL BOSTON PRIDE

Boston Pride is going virtual this year with a series of events in June, starting with a rainbow flag raising ceremony on June 5. Throughout the month there will be a concert, dance festival, and panel discussion, all streamed live.

This is Boston Pride’s 50th anniversary. The organization is encouraging everybody to show their Pride by decorating windows, doors, yards, cars, and even pets for traditional Pride weekend, June 12-14. Tag @bostonpride in your Instagram story and use the hashtag #wickedproud on Facebook and Twitter.

When: Various events throughout June

Where: Online at bostonpride.org

Cost: Free

VIRTUAL COOKING CLASSES AT EATALY BOSTON

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to cook, there’s no time like the present. Eataly Boston is making it easy with their virtual cooking classes. From pasta making demos, to wine and cheese tastings, there is a wide variety to choose from. Just sign up for the class you’re interested in and either pick up your kit with all the items you’ll need, or get it delivered.

When: Various classes through the week

Where: Online at Eataly.com

Cost: Prices of kits vary

“VIRTUALLY THE SAME” COMEDY SHOW

The Comedy Studio is bringing you an online standup comedy show on June 6 called “Virtually the Same.” Starting at 8 p.m., tune in from the comfort of your own home to watch 7 comedians perform live sets.

Dan Crohn

Myq Kaplan

Dhaya Lakshminarayanan

Eugene Mirman

Sean Rosa

Brendon Small

Jay Whittaker

When: June 6 from 8pm-10pm

Where: Online at thecomedystudio.com

Cost: $10