SUDBURY (CBS) – Girl Scout Troop 65 in Sudbury made the most of quarantine by hosting a virtual camping trip.
They social distanced in the great outdoors last weekend, but stayed connected to fellow scouts through Zoom.
“We were like, what can we do to keep the kids engaged and having fun?” Scout Master George Cooley told WBZ-TV.
Scouts selected a backyard campsite and pitched a tent, some of the first things scouts learn how to do when they join a troop. Tents were delivered to any scout that did not have one, but had to sit for 48 hours, following coronavirus precautions.
Once everyone logged in, the girls made campsite fires and prepared dinner together virtually.
“Community service, leadership skills, that comes later but at first it’s just a fun way to spend time with your friends,” Cooley said.
All Troop 65 scouts earned their requirements for camping and Cooley said it’s just a preview of what’s to come.
“It’s a reminder that good times are around the corner as well. We’re going to do this again. Maybe not tomorrow, but soon. We’re building the leaders of tomorrow.”