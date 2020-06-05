BOSTON (CBS) — Several NFL players, including Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, shared a video on social media Thursday night demanding the NFL step up and speak out against racism and racial injustice.
The video comes in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer, which has sparked protests and riots throughout the country.
Gilmore teamed up with NFL stars including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, and several other black players
“It has been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered. How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?” the video stated. “What if I was George Floyd?”
“On behalf of the National Football League, this is what we, the players, would like to hear you state: We the National Football League condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter.”
🗣✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/QK8dYrnpMS
— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) June 5, 2020
It’s a powerful and influential message to the league, with players putting the ball in the NFL’s court to stand up and condemn racism.