BOSTON (CBS) — This week Boston restaurant owner Douglas Williams got a message from his staff. They put up a sign saying “Proud to be a black-owned business.”
“It almost brings a tear to your eye,” Williams said.
Williams owns MIDA, at the corner of Mass Avenue and Tremont Street in Boston. MIDA is named on a long list of black-owned businesses in Boston that’s being shared on social media.
“I think it’s a great thing that people are supporting businesses of any sort, but especially of people of color, as long as it’s delicious and yummy and people enjoy it,” Williams said.
Soleil in Nubian Square is also on the list. They’re already starting to see some new customers because of the social media posts.
Chef-owner Cheryl Straughter hopes the social media campaign creates some lasting customers.
“We need support year-round. It shouldn’t be a one off or a situation where folks understand that there are black businesses in the community,” Straughter said.
Chef Williams agrees and wants his restaurant to continue being a welcoming place for the entire community.
“A restaurant is the perfect thing I think to bring the whole neighborhood together. So I am excited that I get to be a part of leading that,” Williams said.