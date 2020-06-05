BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics center Enes Kanter reported back to work on Friday, which unfortunately for him and his teammates, includes a COVID-19 test before entering the Auerbach Center in Brighton.

Kanter isn’t afraid to share anything with his many followers on social media, and on Friday, he shared a video of himself getting that test. He did not appear to enjoy the process.

“I hate this. My eyes are watering,” he said as the test was administered.

Luckily for Kanter, it was over fairly quickly.

“That’s it? I think I’m ready to play now,” Kanter replied after the test was complete.

All good 👍

Ready to get back to work 💪 pic.twitter.com/l3zGT4D0HM — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) June 5, 2020

However, that test will become standard operating procedure as the NBA makes its return from a nearly three-month coronavirus hiatus.

Kanter and the Celtics haven’t hit the court since mid-March, but the team opened their facilities for individual player workouts earlier this week. Full practices should commence sometime in the near future, with “training camps” around the NBA set to open on July 9.

The NBA announced Thursday that the end of the regular season — with 22 of the league’s 30 teams — will begin on July 31 at Disney World, with the postseason set to follow. The NBA Finals are scheduled to conclude sometime in early October.