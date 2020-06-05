GREENFIELD (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police said a Vermont man is injured after he was shot by a trooper on Route 2 Friday morning. Daniel Williams, 33, is undergoing emergency treatment at Baystate Medical Center.
On Friday morning, State Police were notified by police in Vermont to be on the lookout for a man driving a Ford F-150 that was reportedly carjacked. A trooper saw the car and began to pursue it as it headed toward Shelburne Falls.
Around 9 a.m., another trooper still east of the truck in question got out of his cruiser to lay a spike stick on the road to stop the truck. “As the Trooper was in the process of laying down the deflation device, the suspect vehicle approached and drove at him as he stood on the road,” said State Police.
The trooper then shot at the driver. The pickup truck hit the cruiser and continued on Route 2 for several more miles.
State Police said the truck’s tires gave out in Greenfield and Williams was arrested.