BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve seen the videos of people cheering coronavirus patients leaving the hospital, but the fight against the virus does not stop there. Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown has had many of those happy discharges and they’ve now opened an outpatient clinic to continue to help COVID-19 patients after they go home.
These patients may still have cognitive issues or problems with mobility, and the nature of the virus doesn’t make recovery any easier.
“Outpatient therapy that you would normally go to is harder to access. Seeing physicians in person is harder. People being isolated at home and not having normal social relationships and friends and neighbors and family has all made recovery for COVID survivors that much more difficult and I think has made the importance of a program like this, to focus on the COVID survivors needs really important,” said Spaulding Rehab’s Dr. Jeffrey Schneider.
The outpatient clinic has about 50 referrals but many more patients are expected to come.