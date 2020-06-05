BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 494 new coronavirus cases and 35 more deaths in Massachusetts on Friday. The Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 98,796 and the confirmed death toll is 7,097.

There were also 74 new probable cases reported Tuesday. While including the probable reports, there have now been 102,557 total coronavirus cases and 7,235 deaths in the state.

Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.

There have been 631,008 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 9,760 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 49,556 people have taken an antibody test.

As of Thursday, there are 1,533 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 104 patients from Thursday. There are 350 patients are currently in ICU.

Friday was the first day the status of the “number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals” was given a green light. It is one of the six key health metrics the state is monitoring as the economy reopens. Half of the metrics are now in the green, half are still in the yellow.

Middlesex County has the most cases with 22,583, followed by Suffolk County with 18,858 cases and Essex County with 15,064.

There have been 18,603 cases in people under 30, 46,505 cases in people between 30-59, 13,343 cases in people between 60-69, and 23,440 cases in people over 70.

The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.