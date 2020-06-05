CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose by 80 Friday, bringing the state total to 4,953, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Five more people also died of coronavirus-related illnesses, bringing the state total to 278, or 6% of cases.
Of the people who died, three were men and two were women. All were over 60 and from Hillsborough County
Several cases are still under investigation. Of new cases with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 68% being women and 32% being men.
Sixteen new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua. Ten live in Merrimack County, ten live in Rockingham County and three live in Belknap County. Manchester had 26 new cases and Nashua had 14. The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Four new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 476, or 10% of cases.