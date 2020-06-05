Patriots, Kraft Family Pledge $1 Million In Donations To Local Efforts To Fight Systemic RacismOn Friday, Robert Kraft and family backed up the Patriots' team statement with a significant financial promise.

Does Anyone Even Care If Baseball Returns At This Point?Does anybody even care about baseball anymore? With the way every involved party acted during a national crisis and then continued to act through another national crisis, it would be easy to have completely removed the entire sport from your brain.

Celtics' Enes Kanter Reported Back To Work On Friday, Complete With A COVID-19 TestCeltics center Enes Kanter reported back to work on Friday, which unfortunately for him and his teammates, includes a COVID-19 test before entering the Auerbach Center in Brighton.

Devin McCourty: Drew Brees' Statement Allows More People To Stay SilentDevin McCourty explained how Drew Brees' commentary can lead to more people remaining silent on the matter instead of standing up for people who would benefit from gaining more support.

Former Red Sox, Dodgers Outfielder Carl Crawford Arrested On Assault ChargeA former girlfriend told investigators that Carl Crawford pushed her to the floor, slammed her head against a wall and choked her last month.