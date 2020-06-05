CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Coronavirus


BOSTON (CBS) – A local non-profit wants students in Boston to share their experience of learning through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Youth Literary Advisory Board is putting together a book featuring poems, narratives, essays and original artwork about self-identity.

Boston residents in grades 7 through 12 can submit their work, but the deadline in this Sunday, June 7.

For more information, click here and for submissions click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply