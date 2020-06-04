NFL Coaches Given OK To Return To Team Facilities On FridayFootball took a big step towards a return on Thursday, as all 32 teams were told that coaches can can return to work at team facilities on Friday.

Here's What Tom Brady Has Said About National Anthem Protests In The PastTom Brady has indeed spoken out about players protesting during the national anthem, and his commentary might surprise some people.

Ranking The Absurdity Of Home-Court Advantage Alternatives Being Discussed By NBAThe NBA is ironing out details for a return, and among those details are some rather ... unusual concessions the league may make for the higher seeds in the postseason.

Drew Brees Issues Apology: 'I Should Do Less Talking And More Listening'When Drew Brees spoke on Wednesday about national anthem protests, he did so with conviction. A day later, he's changed his tune entirely.

Martellus Bennett: 'The NFL is Racist'Drew Brees' comments on national anthem protests on Wednesday generated quite a bit of reaction around the league. Perhaps nobody had a stronger response than retired tight end Martellus Bennett