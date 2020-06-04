SOMERVILLE (CBS) — There’s been a lot of choppy home haircuts as the coronavirus pandemic kept people away from professional hair stylists and barbers for months. And a Belmont boy has now won a free year of haircuts thanks to his mom’s shaky attempt with the scissors.
“At least she tried,” says an Instagram post from Somerville’s Str8 Edge Barbershop, which will be providing 8-year-old Jack Goodman with free twice-monthly haircuts for a year. Jack won the contest sponsored by Cambridge law firm Altman & Atlman LLP that looked for the funniest “quarantine hair.”
The results of the #CheckAltmanChallenge are in! Winning a year of free haircuts by @str8edgebarbershopsomervillema’s @checkmarkscuts are 🥁🥁🥁… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💈 1st Place – @kimjackhenrygoodman: With all due respect to his mom (hey, at least she tried!), our top winner is this young fellow whose mother not only joined Instagram just to enter him into our challenge but also captioned her post perfectly: “I did this to my son! Professional help for the next year would be gratefully appreciated. 🤣” 💈 2nd Place – @mikenaz80: From the looks of his “pre-quarantine” photos, this guy hasn’t missed a week in the barber’s chair in years. Well done sticking to the stay-at-home order! There were a couple of honorable mentions that we simply couldn’t bypass, so we created two new prizes to make sure their post-quarantine hair pursuit gets off to the right start: 💈 @drherba: While we think your little one looks awesome with his spikes, his smile won us over so you’ll be getting 12 kid-cuts over the course of a year. 💈 @lobster.biscotti: There’s no way this guy can’t win SOMETHING with that flock-of-seagulls tribute so you’ll be getting six cuts! Thanks so much to everyone for participating and to our contest co-hosts, @checkmarkscuts & @str8edgebarbershopsomervillema! We would have loved to have more winners but our office hair budget has been exceeded for the calendar year. 😂 DM us to coordinate your prizes!
Mom Kim Goodman submitted the photo of Jack.
“I did this to my son! Professional help for the next year would be gratefully appreciated,” she wrote.
Somerville barber shops and hair salons were allowed to reopen on Monday.