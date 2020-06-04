BOSTON (CBS) – Members of the Rutland Police Department participated in the procession and funeral service for Det. John Songy on Thursday morning. Songy, a veteran officer, died of coronavirus last week.
Songy was 48 years old. His funeral was held at St. Patrick’s Parish in Rutland.
His wife Joanne also contracted coronavirus but has since recovered.
Joanne Songy spoke to WBZ-TV earlier this week about her husband’s death.
“Thank you to everybody, I know they’re all trying to console me, it’s not going to bring him back, but I am grateful for what everyone has done,” she said. “It’s pretty difficult to even wrap my head around. He’s an officer of the law, that would have been my fear: losing his life to that. Instead, he lost his life to a virus.”