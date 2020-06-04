CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Members of the Rutland Police Department participated in the procession and funeral service for Det. John Songy on Thursday morning. Songy, a veteran officer, died of coronavirus last week.

Songy was 48 years old. His funeral was held at St. Patrick’s Parish in Rutland.

Rutland Police Officer John Songy (WBZ-TV)

His wife Joanne also contracted coronavirus but has since recovered.

The funeral procession for Det. John Songy. (WBZ-TV)

Joanne Songy spoke to WBZ-TV earlier this week about her husband’s death.

“Thank you to everybody, I know they’re all trying to console me, it’s not going to bring him back, but I am grateful for what everyone has done,” she said. “It’s pretty difficult to even wrap my head around. He’s an officer of the law, that would have been my fear: losing his life to that. Instead, he lost his life to a virus.”

