BOSTON (CBS) — NASCAR will be back in New Hampshire this summer, just a little later than racing fans in the Granite State had planned.
NASCAR announced Thursday that part of its revised 2020 schedule, the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been postponed to August 2. It had originally been scheduled for July 19.
Due to ongoing considerations with the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR said it’s unclear if fans will be allowed access to the rescheduled race.
“Welcoming race fans from across the United States, Canada and around the world to ‘The Magic Mile’ each summer is what our New Hampshire Motor Speedway team looks forward to all year,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “We’ll be very disappointed if fans can’t join us, but in these unprecedented times, we understand that the health and safety of our fans, the competitors and our staff is of the utmost importance.”
As part of the schedule changes, the July 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series race has been realigned to Kentucky Speedway July 9. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race has been canceled at NHMS for July, however the modifieds will return to Loudon to highlight the third annual Full Throttle Fall Weekend, September 11-12.