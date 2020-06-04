BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh, Police Commissioner William Gross and other Boston city employees were among those who paused for an 8 minute, 46 second moment of silence in memory of George Floyd’s death.
People around the country were asked to pause at 3:45 p.m. as part of a national movement by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
The length represented the amount of time a Minneapolis police had his knee on Floyd’s neck, leading to his death.
Four officers have been arrested following Floyd’s death, which sparked national unrest.
Walsh, Gross, and several dozen other people held their moment of silence on City Hall Plaza.
Earlier in the day Thursday, Walsh asked residents to participate. The mayor also said people should “listen and learn” about what their black neighbors who are protesting.
“I’m participating in this and I ask everyone to please participate in the moment of silence here in Boston,” said Walsh. “Mr. Floyd’s murder has caused real pain. It has brought out real pain that has existed in this city for a long, long time.”